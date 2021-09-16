Homers for Health 10th anniversary

Sure it’s 10th anniversary for the 2011 World Champion Cardinals, but did you know it’s also the 10th anniversary for Homers for Health. It’s the local program at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital set up by then Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday. Now ten years later and seven million dollars donated to care for local kids dealing with cancer, the program is still going and growing. Matt and his wife Leslee were in St. Louis on Thursday for a special party that included several of the kids helped by the Homers for Health program.