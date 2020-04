Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Horse racing is just another industry getting squeezed by COVID-19. Fairmount Park would’ve been busy on Tuesday. The horses are ready to run, there’s just no race for them.

Horses are breezed at the track to stay in shape. It's impossible to know if a horse can sense the effect COVID-19 has on the industry but the jockeys can.

"They can feel the difference. These horses are built for racing, for long-distance; doing nothing right now," said jockey Rafael Hernandez.