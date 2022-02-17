How a trip to Madrid uncovered a soccer story much closer to home

MADRID, Spain — When my flight took off for Madrid, I expected to visit family and gather content for a “European football vs. American Soccer” story.



I could not have imagined what I would find.

A piece of home

The first task at hand? Story gathering.

With the help of some fabulous colleagues, we learned of a Saint Louis University campus in Madrid, home to international students and American students looking to earn some experience abroad. This is where we met David Aldeano.

“I am the soccer coach of the University of St. Louis here in Madrid,” Coach Aldeano said.

In a conversation that began in English and ended in Spanish, Coach Aldeano and I discussed a handful of different topics related to the school, the city’s culture, and of course, soccer.

“Here the guys start at three or four years old,” Coach Aldeano said. “There is a [very intense] culture of soccer here in Madrid.”

He’s not wrong.

With academy systems scattered across the country, Spain begins producing some of the world’s top talent at very early ages. Barcelona, a staple in world football, currently fields a 17-year-old ​Spanish midfielder named Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, or simply Gavi.

Soccer with SLU-Madrid

​After a couple of minutes of broken English conversations, Coach Aldeano and I transitioned into a Spanish conversation, a more comfortable situation for him (and I did my best).

At this point, we discussed the ins and outs of soccer at SLU’s Madrid campus.

The reality? Most athletes participate in the universities Club soccer system, featuring scheduled games and practices featuring competition from the surrounding area.

No scholarships. No Contracts. Just fun.

There is, however, an opportunity for some of Coach Aldeano’s top talent to play with more competitive competition.

Coach Aldeano explained how he has sent four of his top athletes to compete with lower-level Spanish clubs.

One of those athletes is his club’s team captain, Fernando Monserrate.

The European footballer

Monserrate was born in the southern Spanish city of Murcia before spending his “high school years” in England.

Soccer was a part of Monserrate’s life from an early age, but he didn’t really begin to take it seriously until just before his teenage years.

Soon, it became a major part of his life, competing for academy programs in England before moving back to Spain for college. In Spain, he began playing for both the SLU club team and a professional club in Madrid.

“It kept things interesting,” Monserrate said. “For us, we had a very good team because, thankfully, we just happened to have a few players who had played at a high level in the past.”

But now, he has his sites set on a different team.

The American dream

This January, Monserrate booked a one-way ticket to St. Louis, MO, eyeing his first semester at St. Louis University’s main campus.

Though school is certainly a priority, the Spanish footballer plans to try out for the Billikens Men’s soccer team this spring. He has already been in contact with Head Coach Kevin Kalish.

“It’s very competitive,” Coach Kalish said. “At the end of the day, we’ll take 20-30 kids on the roster.”

Just under 10 of those athletes are on scholarship, giving Monserrate an opportunity to fill one of the other 10-20 spots. He believes his experience in both Spanish and English football can be a great asset for the Billikens.

“The physical side, I got very used to in England… and then I learned a lot, tactically in Spain,” Monserrate said. “I think the U.S. is just one of those countries that does it a little different.”

The NCAA allows for 48-hour tryouts, a stark contrast from the multiple-week-long tryouts Monserrate said he endured overseas. Monserrate expects to have his tryout next month, once he’s nursed a leg injury he picked up in one of his last games abroad.

Until then, the Spaniard will look to continue to acclimate to life in his new home.

I’m settling in well. My classes are really cool. The campus here is amazing. It’s definitely a different world from Madrid,” Monserrate said. “I’m excited to get started and get going. The sort of real work starts now and we’ll see how it goes.”