ST. LOUIS – As the calendar turns to March, the sports scene in Downtown St. Louis becomes quite a bit busier. All four of the city’s professional sports teams will officially host a home game this month, including three home openers.

CITY SC kicks off an action-packed month with its inaugural season home opener on Saturday. The St. Louis Battlehawks will follow suit with their home opener two Sundays from now. The St. Louis Cardinals are back in full swing for the 2023 regular season at the end of the month.

These openers and a few other contests will give St. Louis sports fans another option to watch games along with the St. Louis Blues, scheduled through mid-April.

If you’re wanting a little bit of live actions from all four teams in your life, start saving up. You might find some bargains for certain contests, though demand is high and tickets could cost hundreds of dollars in some cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ticketmaster is offering competitive secondary-market prices for the new Cardinals, CITY SC and Battlehawks season, along with the remaining slate of Blues games.

Keep in mind, with prices listed for tickets, there are generally extra fees associated with the final costs. The costs below are filtered by certain category and generally represent the general admission or standing-room only price to attend the action.

St. Louis Cardinals

Home Opener: Thursday, March 30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($93)

Rivalry Series: Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30 vs. Chicago Cubs ($30-55, depending on game)

Priciest Game Otherwise: Saturday, July 1 vs. New York Yankees ($82)

Cheapest Series: Monday, April 17 – Wednesday, April 19 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($5-10, depending on game)

St. Louis CITY SC

Home Opener: Saturday, March 4 vs. Charlotte FC ($310)

Rivalry Games: Saturday, May 20 ($123) AND Saturday, Sept. 30 ($179) vs. Sporting Kansas City

Priciest Game Otherwise: Saturday, June 10 vs. LA Galaxy ($123)

Cheapest Game: Wednesday, June 21 vs. Real Salt Lake ($67)

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home Opener: Sunday, March 12 vs. Arlington Renegades ($93)

Rivalry Game: Saturday, April 8 vs. Vegas Vipers ($42)

Priciest Game Otherwise: Saturday, March 18 vs. DC Defenders ($42)

Cheapest Games: Sunday, April 16 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons AND Saturday, April 22 vs. Orlando Guardians ($30)

St. Louis Blues

Next game: Thursday, March 9 vs. San Jose Sharks ($28.70)

Priciest game: Sunday, April 2 vs. Boston Bruins ($65)

Cheapest game: Wednesday, March 15 vs. Minnesota Wild ($18)