How St. Louis area football players fared this bowl season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Jameson Williams #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- There is still one college football postseason game left to play-the national championship playoff final between Ohio State and Alabama–but here’s a look at how St. Louis area football talent has fared during this very unusual 2020-2021 bowl season.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: BYU, guided by Kirkwood alum Kalani Sitake as Head Coach, defeated UCF 49-23 to finish the season 11-1.

Montgomery Bowl: Edwardsville’s Riley Patterson hit a 53 yard field goal in Memphis’ 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic.

New Mexico Bowl: Parkway Central grad Art Green had a solo tackle in Houston’s 28-14 loss to Hawaii.

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Eureka’s Brendan Schlittler started on the offensive line for Liberty as the Flames defeated their first Top 25 opponent, beating Coastal Carolina 37-34 in OT.

All glory to God ‼️ This season was nothing short of a dream 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VIr0caL2Da — Brendan Schlittler (@bschlittler24) December 27, 2020

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Eureka’s Zack Long was perfect on field goals and extra points in Tulsa’s 28-26 loss to Mississippi State.

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins (7) celebrates during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Lutheran North’s Ronnie Perkins had three tackles and two QB hurries as Oklahoma dominated Florida 55-20. On the offensive side of the ball, Pattonville’s Marquis Hayes manned one of the guard spots on the line. He’s announced he’ll return to Oklahoma for a senior year.

Offerpad Arizona Bowl: Kirkwood’s Antonio Phillips picked a great stage for his final collegiate performance, intercepting a first quarter pass from San Jose State and taking it back for a pick-six.

Ball State won 34-13.

Phillips later declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Living Word Christian’s Zach Harding had 4 punts for 190 yards for Army, including a long of 59 yards. The Black Knights lost to West Virginia 24-21.

Capital One Orange Bowl: East St. Louis grad Antonio Johnson had two solo tackles and assisted on a third in Texas A&M’s 41-27 win over North Carolina. The Orange Bowl was the defensive back’s first career start.

Allstate Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal: Cardinal Ritter’s Jameson Williams caught three passes for 62 yards, including the final touchdown in Ohio State’s 49-28 win over Clemson.

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One – CFP Semifinal: Vianney’s Kyren Williams had 95 all-purpose yards, a touchdown and 8 catches in Notre Dame’s 31-14 loss to Alabama.