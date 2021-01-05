How St. Louis area football players fared this bowl season

ST. LOUIS, Mo- There is still one college football postseason game left to play-the national championship playoff final between Ohio State and Alabama–but here’s a look at how St. Louis area football talent has fared during this very unusual 2020-2021 bowl season.
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: BYU, guided by Kirkwood alum Kalani Sitake as Head Coach, defeated UCF 49-23 to finish the season 11-1.
Montgomery Bowl: Edwardsville’s Riley Patterson hit a 53 yard field goal in Memphis’ 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic.
New Mexico Bowl: Parkway Central grad Art Green had a solo tackle in Houston’s 28-14 loss to Hawaii.
FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Eureka’s Brendan Schlittler started on the offensive line for Liberty as the Flames defeated their first Top 25 opponent, beating Coastal Carolina 37-34 in OT.
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Eureka’s Zack Long was perfect on field goals and extra points in Tulsa’s 28-26 loss to Mississippi State.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Lutheran North’s Ronnie Perkins had three tackles and two QB hurries as Oklahoma dominated Florida 55-20. On the offensive side of the ball, Pattonville’s Marquis Hayes manned one of the guard spots on the line. He’s announced he’ll return to Oklahoma for a senior year.
Offerpad Arizona Bowl: Kirkwood’s Antonio Phillips picked a great stage for his final collegiate performance, intercepting a first quarter pass from San Jose State and taking it back for a pick-six.
Ball State won 34-13.
Phillips later declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Living Word Christian’s Zach Harding had 4 punts for 190 yards for Army, including a long of 59 yards. The Black Knights lost to West Virginia 24-21.
Capital One Orange Bowl: East St. Louis grad Antonio Johnson had two solo tackles and assisted on a third in Texas A&M’s 41-27 win over North Carolina. The Orange Bowl was the defensive back’s first career start.
Allstate Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal: Cardinal Ritter’s Jameson Williams caught three passes for 62 yards, including the final touchdown in Ohio State’s 49-28 win over Clemson.
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One – CFP Semifinal: Vianney’s Kyren Williams had 95 all-purpose yards, a touchdown and 8 catches in Notre Dame’s 31-14 loss to Alabama.