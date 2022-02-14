How St. Louis is feeling ‘the day after’

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Lombardi Trophy after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ST. LOUIS—You didn’t have a bad dream. It really happened. The Los Angeles Rams did in fact, win the Super Bowl last night. In Los Angeles (Ok, Inglewood). It was bad enough that the NFL, in a very well-produced segment with Halle Berry, trumpeted Hollywood’s ties to the game of football. It was bad enough seeing celebrities in Rams gear who know nothing of the pain of seeing really bad Rams football outside of the team’s first season back in California, acting like they’d been along for the ride the whole time.

There was some pride in knowing that Aaron Donald, the best defensive football player on the planet, was drafted by the St. Louis Rams, and that Johnny Hekker, one of the good guys from the team’s time here, was able to experience success.

But the gut punch was the podium after the game. Roger Goodell, fawning over Enos Stanley Kroenke, handing over the Lombardi trophy. It was enough to make one feel like that $790 million settlement over the team’s departure wasn’t much more than a rounding error on a balance sheet.

Randy Karraker, from our friends at 101 ESPN asked in a Twitter poll if this is the darkest day in St. Louis sports history, comparing it to, among other things, when the Rams left, when Don Denkinger’s missed call cost the Cardinals the 1985 World Series, or when Nick Kypreos knocked out Grant Fuhr with an injury in 1996.

If those are the choices, the day the team departed is the clear winner for this writer. By the time it happened, it wasn’t so much of a surprise, much like last night’s game, but the NFL vote didn’t just hurt sports fans, it tore at the region, given the scorched-earth approach Kroenke and Demoff used to burn their way out of town, “a death by a thousand cuts” style.

St. Louis has teams who want to be here. The city is getting another one in St. Louis CITY SC. The Cardinals will eventually get back to playing baseball. The Blues are back in action for the second half, where we’ll see if the team can add some help of defense and ride a hot goalie (any goalie) into the playoffs.

And the region will still get to spend the NFL settlement money, $500 million+ after legal fees.

We’ll have to endure a little more frustration courtesy of this Super Bowl win. There will be a parade, with more fawning, more Stan.

But the good news is this isn’t 2016. The sun came up the day after the team left. It came up this morning and it will again tomorrow.