How to watch the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game between Missouri and Army

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

ST. LOUIS- The University of Missouri closes out its 2021 college football season Wednesday night by taking on Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game, played in Fort Worth Texas.

Kickoff is just after 7pm central time.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz on Tuesday announces that Tyler Badie, who set the team’s single season rushing record, was being held out of the game. Badie later announced he would enter the 2022 NFL draft. Chaminade QB Brady Cook will get the start after beating out incumbent starter Connor Bazelak and Tyler Macon in bowl practices.

The schedule conflict presented by having the bowl game played at the same time as the McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights basketball game between Illinois and Missouri forced Missouri athletics officials to make some alternate arrangements when it comes to the entourages that accompany both programs.

Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls will be in Fort Worth with the football team. An alumni version of Marching Mizzou will be in St. Louis for the basketball game, along with spirit squad cheerleaders.

A Mizzou athletics spokesman told FOX2 via email that the mascot Truman “will magically be in both places.”