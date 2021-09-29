Hughes, Van Slyke headline 2021 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame class

Chicago Bulls’ Larry Hughes waits for play to resume in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced members of the 2021 class who will be enshrined in November, and the list includes one of the best high school basketball players ever to come out of St. Louis, along with a popular former St. Louis Cardinal.

Larry Hughes and Andy Van Slyke headline the group, which also includes five high school sports programs from the St. Louis region.

Here’s the full class:

Larry Hughes – Basketball player

Andy Van Slyke – St. Louis Cardinals

Charlie Brown – University of Missouri football standout

Steve Savard – Sports Broadcasting

Jack R. Watkins, Jr. – Missouri Valley Conference

St. John Vianney High School Boys Soccer Program

Frank Viverito – Director, St. Louis Sports Commission

Barbara Berkmeyer – Golf

Mike Russell – Lutheran North Football & Baseball Coach

MICDS Football Program

Celeste Knierim – Softball Coach

Mike Claiborne – Sports Broadcasting

Lafayette Wildwood High School Girls Swimming & Diving Program

Jim Bidewell – Portageville High School Basketball Coach

William Greenblatt – Sports Photographer

Lindbergh High School Boys Cross Country Teams 1972-1979

Sandi Gildehaus – St. Francis Borgia Cheerleading Coach

St. Francis Borgia High School Cheerleading Program

Hannibal Regional Foundation – Founder’s Award

The class will be formally inducted Sunday, November 14 at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.