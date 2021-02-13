Illini avoids upset, win in OT at Nebraska

After falling behind 9-0 to Nebraska, the Fighting Illini battled back to win 77-72 in overtime on Friday night in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers, winless in Big Ten play this season, had Illinois on the ropes, but Ayo Dosunmu wouldn’t let the upset happen. He scored 31 points, including the basket sending the game to overtime and a big three pointer giving the Illini a five point lead. Kofi Cockburn added 21 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
With the win, the Illini improve to 14-5 overall and 10-3 in Big Ten conference play.