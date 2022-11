The Illini left no doubt as they rolled past Monmouth 103-65 after scoring 63 first half points on Monday night in Champaign. Terrence Shannon, Jr led the way with 30 points in the Monday night win over Monmouth. Freshman Jayden Epps had 21 points as the Illini improved to 3-0 on the season. Illinois next game is on Friday against UCLA in a game to be played in Las Vegas.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction