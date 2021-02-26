Illini beat Nebraska 86-70 without Ayo

The Fighting Illini found success in their first game without star player Ayo Dosunmu beating Nebraska 86-70 at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday night.
Dosunmu missed his first game since suffering a broken nose this past Tuesday vs Michigan State. His teammates stepped up in a big way. Kofi Cockburn led the way scoring 24 points. Freshman Adam Miller picked up his scoring touch chipping in 18. Jacob Grandison added 14. Another freshman, Andre Curbelo nearly recorded a triple double with 10 points. 12 rebounds and 8 assists.
It was senior night for the Illini. It was the final game on the Assemly Hall court for Trent Frazier, Damonte Williams and Zach Griffith. With the win, Illinois raises their Big Ten record to 13-4 and overall record to 17-6.