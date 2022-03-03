Illini beat Penn State 60-55, secure double bye in Big Ten Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois’ Andre Curbelo passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

The Illini struggled, but survived and beat Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night in Champaign, IL. Damonte Williams made four three pointers and finished with a team high 14 points to led the Illinois attack. Kofi Cockburn added 11 points with Trent Frazier chipping in ten. Penn State, just 12-15 on the season stayed right with the Illini all game. They were led by Jalen Pickett’s 18 points.

The victory insures a double bye for Illinois at the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. They will be no worse than a three seed in that tourney.

