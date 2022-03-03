Illini beat Penn State 60-55, secure double bye in Big Ten Tournament

Illinois’ Andre Curbelo passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

The Illini struggled, but survived and beat Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night in Champaign, IL. Damonte Williams made four three pointers and finished with a team high 14 points to led the Illinois attack. Kofi Cockburn added 11 points with Trent Frazier chipping in ten. Penn State, just 12-15 on the season stayed right with the Illini all game. They were led by Jalen Pickett’s 18 points.

The victory insures a double bye for Illinois at the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. They will be no worse than a three seed in that tourney.