Illini beats Indiana 75-71 in overtime

It took extra time. but the Fighting Illini ended their long losing streak at Indiana, winning 75-71 on Tuesday night in Bloomington, IN. Trent Frazier led the way with 19 points, including four three pointers. Illinois had lost seven straight games at Indiana before tonight’s victory.
Fouls were the story of this game. 54 fouls were called on the two teams. Three Indiana players fouled out and two Illinois players also collected five fouls, including Ayo Dosunmu.
Kofi Cockburn added 16 points in the contest including a big jam in overtime giving the Illini a 72-68 lead. The win improves Illinois’ record to 12-5 overall and 8-3 in the Big Ten.