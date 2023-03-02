It took two overtimes but Illinois finally got the better of Michigan 91-87 on Thursday night in Champaign, IL in an epic Big 10 battle.

Matthew Mayer took over in the second overtime to get the Fighting Illini a big conference win. Mayer finished with 24 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. was big in both OT’s for the Illini. His shot at the end of the first overtime tied the score at 81-81 to send it to a second extra session.

Michigan got a game high 31 point effort from Hunter Dickinson in the losing effort.

The win raises Illinois’ season record to 20-10 and Big Ten mark to 11-8. They are shooting for the coveted double bye in the Big Ten postseason tournament which requires a top four finish in the conference. The Illini finish the regular season on Sunday at Purdue, who sit atop the Big Ten standings.