Make it six straight wins for the Illini over Wisconsin. Their latest win was Saturday afternoon in Madison, Wisconsin, a 61-51 victory over the Badgers. Matthew Mayer led Illinois with a 26 point performance. Teammate Jayden Epps added 13 points in the win. The win improves the Illini season record to 15-6 and 6-4 in Big Ten Conference play. Illinois has won six of their last seven games as well.

