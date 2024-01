32 points by Marcus Domask led Illinois to a dominant Big Ten win over Northwestern, 96-66 on Tuesday night in Champaign, IL. Justin Harmon added 20 points off the bench for the victorious Illini. Domask’s 32 point performance was one point shy of his career high scoring in a single game.

The win boosts Illinois’ record to 11-2 and 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference.