Illini earn big road win at Iowa, 87-83

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives around Iowa forward Josh Ogundele, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois won 87-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In a game of big runs, the Illini got the final big push to beat rival Iowa 87-83 on Monday night in Iowa City, Iowa. Illinois looking to win their second straight Big Ten conference game, got off to a quick 20-10 lead. Iowa then answered with a 21-2 run to lead by nine. The Illini regrouped and had a 17-5 run to lead it by three at half time, 39-36.

In the second half, Illini big man Kofi Cockburn took over scoring 14 of his 17 points. Cockburn also pulled down a career high 18 rebounds in the win. Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison led the Illini with 21 points each. Trent Frazier scored 18 points to help the Illinois offense to the victory. The Fighting Illini now sit at 7-2 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

