Illini football keeping door open for spring surprises, now mining for 2022 class

Illinois football helmets sit on the field before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Northwestern defeated Illinois 42-7. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The University of Illinois football program announced the signing of two players Wednesday during the start of the second signing period for the class of 2021. New Head Coach Bret Bielema, who was hired after the early signing period in December, has decided to leave room in the 2021 class for transfers, and potential diamonds in the rough who could emerge later this spring.

When Bielema took the Illinois job in December, he had plenty of messages. One of them was from a high school coach he’d met during his tenure as head coach at Wisconsin. Jed Kennedy had coached Melvin Gordon, who would end up playing for Bielema’s Badgers and is now in the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

“Hey, I’ve got another running back,” Bielema said Kennedy told him. And with that, Josh McCray, playing for Kennedy in Enterprise, Alabama, became the first high school player Bielema successfully recruited to play at the University of Illinois.

McCray was joined in the 2021 class by Snellville, GA linebacker Dwayne Johnson.

Bielema’s staff will hold a few spots open in this year’s class for potential transfers who could emerge after teams hold spring practice, but will also be watching the high school football played in the state of Illinois this spring as schools play a shortened season to make up for what was lost to the pandemic in the fall.

“I’ve signed guys who have never played football till their senior year, guys who have come out for the first time, all of a sudden they’re Division I prospects,” he said, adding that most of the other programs in the Big Ten could already be at their limits, unable to sign a player who could emerge out of nowhere. “We’ve got a lot left. I don’t want to sign one that I don’t want.”

2022 Focus

While those opportunities are out there to add pieces to the 2021 class, the focus has clearly shifted to the 2022 class, where many top players have already started giving verbal commitments to schools, even if they can’t sign officially until December. Bielema said his staff won’t be afraid to reach out to players they think can help them, even if they’re already committed elsewhere.

His staff is reportedly set for a Zoom meeting Wednesday with Isaac Thompson, a SLUH safety who has given a verbal pledge to Missouri. Coaches can’t discuss prospective student-athletes, but it was clear that Bielema’s approach will be to make players say no.