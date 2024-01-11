Three Illini players scored 15 points each to lead them to a 71-68 win over Big Ten rival Michigan State on Thursday night in Champaign, IL.

Ty Rodgers, Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins each scored 15 points to pace the Illinois offensive attack. The Illini held a ten point first half lead, only to fall behind by six points in the second half. The trio then led the go ahead comeback.

Michigan State (9-7) had four players score in double figures.

With the victory, Illinois improves to 12-3 and 3-1 in Big Ten Conference play.