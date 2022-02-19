Illini holds off Michigan State, 79-74

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, left, passes against pressure from Michigan State’s Joey Hauser, right, and Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Leading by as many as 16 points in the second half, the 12th ranked Fighting Illini held off a furious Michigan State comeback to win 79-74 on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, MI. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 27 points while Jacob Grandison scored 24. Michigan State got 24 points from Tyson Walker in the second half to close the Illinois lead to just two points on several occasions in the final minutes of the game. Walker finished the game with 26 points. Trent Frazier’s three pointed in the final 30 seconds sealed the victory for Illinois, turning a two pint game into a five point lead.

The win moves Illinois back into a tie with Purdue for the lead in the Big Ten conference at 12-4. The Illini are 19-7 overall this season.