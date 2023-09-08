After falling behind 21-0, the Illini rallied but still fell short, losing in Kansas to the Jayhawks 34-23 on Friday night.

The Jayhawks score two first quarter touchdowns on passing scores from Jalon Daniels and never looked back. Down 21-0 in the second quarter, Illinois QB Luke Altmyer found Tip Reiman for a four yard TD hookup to get the Illini on the scoreboard. Kansas responded with another score with just five seconds to go in the first half to lead 28-7 at the break.

Altmyer tried to rally his Illini running for scores in both the third and fourth quarters, but the closest Illinois could get was the final score of 34-23. Illini falls to 1-1 after the defeat. Kansas is off to a 2-0 start.