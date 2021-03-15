Illini, Mizzou make NCAA Tournament, Billikens headed to NIT

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Selection Sunday saw the Illini get a top seed, Mizzou get paired against an old foe and SLU being left out of the NCAA basketball tournament.

Illinois, fresh off their Big Ten Tournament championship find themselves as the number one seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA tourney. Their first game will be Friday, March 19 in Indianapolis against the 16 seed Drexel. That game is scheduled for a 12:15 PM start.

Missouri also made the NCAA Tournament. They are the #9 seed in the West region and will face old Big 12 conference foe Oklahoma. Their game will also be in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 20 with a 6:25 PM tip off.

Saint Louis University didn’t fare as well. They are a stand by team for the NCAA Tournament, if another team cannot play due to Covid-19 infections. The Billikens did make the NIT Tournament as a number one seed! The National Invitation Tournament will be played in Texas. SLU plays Mississippi State on Saturday, March 20 at 4:00 PM.