Illini outlasts Indiana in OT slugfest

The University of Illinois men’s basketball program did something it had not done in 11 years Tuesday, winning on the road at Alumni Hall in Bloomington, surviving a battle of attrition against the Indiana Hoosiers with a 75-71 overtime win.
Trent Frazier led Illinois with 19 points while Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu had 10 points and 6 rebounds before fouling out.
Trace Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The teams combined for 54 fouls on the night.
The win sends Illinois (12-5, 8-3 in conference) into Saturday’s tilt against Wisconsin on a three game winning streak with a hold of second place.