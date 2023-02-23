The Fighting Illini lived up to their nickname on Thursday night, coming from 18 points down to beat #21 Northwestern 66-62 in Champaign, IL. The Wildcats led 37-19 after the first half thanks to 22 points from Boo Buie. Illinois started out the second half hot and eventually got the game tied at 59-59 on Sincere Harris’ basket. The real hero was Terrence Shannon Jr. He scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half, including the go ahead bucket with 1:13 to go in the game. The win gives Illinois a season record of 19-9 and 10-7 in Big Ten play. Buie ended up with a game high 35 points for Northwestern.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction