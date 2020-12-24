Illini power past Penn State behind Dosunmo, Cockburn

Penn State’s Sam Sessoms, left, goes after a loose ball with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu during first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State 98-81. Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and eight assists for the Illini, who won their second straight at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State opened up a 19-4 lead over the first five minutes. The Illini used the remainder of the half to claw back, tying the game at 43 at halftime. Illinois took over midway through the second half. Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington scored 21 points apiece for Penn State.

The win puts Illinois back in the winner’s column after the team had lost two of its last three. The Illini host Indiana Saturday in Champaign.