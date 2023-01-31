Illinois continued it’s sold run through their Big Ten basketball schedule with a 72-56 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night in Champaign, IL. The Cornhuskers kept the game close in the first half with the Illini holding a slim 38-37 half time lead. Illinois took control in the second half stretching out their lead to double figures. Matthew Mayer led Illinois in scoring with 16 points. Three other Illini player scored in double digits as well, Terrence Shannon Jr. (13), Jayden Epps (12) and Coleman Hawkins (10).

The victory improved Illinois record in the Big Ten Conference to 7-4 and their overall mark to 16-6.