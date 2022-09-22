The Fighting Illini football team is off to a 3-1 start this season. Their latest victory came in shutout fashion on Thursday night in Champaign, a 31-0 domination over Chattanooga. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito threw three touchdown passes to lead the attack. One of those TD catches was to St. Louis native Isaiah Williams. He rambled 63 yards to put the Illini up 31-0 in the third quarter. Chase Brown started the scoring in the first quarter with a nine yard touchdown run. Brown rushed for 108 yards in the game becoming the first Illinois running back to run for 100 yards in five straight games.

