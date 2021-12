Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn dunks during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

The Illini got their 2021-22 Big Ten schedule off to a great start by thrashing Rutgers 86-51 on Friday night in Champaign, IL. Alfonso Plummer led the way with 24 points. Jacob Grandison added 16 points coming off the Illini bench. Kofi Cockburn was his usual consistent self scoring 13 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.

With the victory, the Illini increase their season record to 6-2, and their Big Ten record to 1-0.