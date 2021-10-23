Illini stuns #7 Penn State in record 9 OT game

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington caught a two point conversion pass from Brandon Peters in the record ninth overtime to lead the Illini to a 20-18 upset win over #7 Penn State in Happy Valley, PA on Saturday. This was the longest game in NCAA history, a record nine overtimes!

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of regulation. Both Illinois and Penn Stater converted field goals in the first two overtimes to keep the game knotted at 13-13. With the third overtime, both teams alternated two point conversion tries. Neither team scored until the eighth OT when Trinity High School alum Isaiah Williams ran in a conversion to give the Illini an 18-16 lead. Penn State converted their attempt to tie it at 18-18 and on to a record ninth overtime. The Nittany Lions failed to convert in the ninth overtime, leaving the heroics of Peters and Washington to convert for Illinois in that ninth OT to win the contest 20-18.

Illinois ran for 357 yards in the game, 223 of them by Chase Brown. The Illini passed for just 38 yards in the game. The win lifts the Illini to 3-5 on the season. Penn State drops to 5-2 with the setback.