Illini win season opener without Kofi, Curbelo and Frazier

Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, not dressed for the game, watches as teammates warm up for an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Despite having four players out, the Fighting Illini men’s basketball team won their season opener 71-47 over Jackson State on Tuesday night in Champaign, IL. Kofi Cockburn was serving game one of his three game suspension, while Andre Curbelo was out due to concussion protocol. Trent Fraxzier, the Illini’s other starting guard was out with a shoulder injury as well as Austin Hutcherson with a tailbone injury.

No problem for this deep Illinois squad. Jacob Grandison led the way with 20 points while Coleman Hawkins added 13 points. The Illini got off to a quick 21-2 lead and never were threatened by Jackson State.