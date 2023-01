Make it three straight conference wins for the Illini after their 75-66 victory over Michigan State on Friday night at All-State Arena in Champaign, IL. Dain Dainja scored 20 points to lead the Illinois offense. Matthew Mayer scored 19 while Terrence Shannon Jr. added 17 points.

Trailing 37-33 at halftime, Dainja and Mayer took over the game to lead the Illini comeback.

The win improves Illinois to 3-3 in Big Ten Conference play and 12-5 overall.