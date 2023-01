It’s now four straight Big Ten Conference win for the Illinois men’s basketball team. They won 78-60 on Monday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Matthew Mayer led the Illini scoring punch with 19 points. It’s the Illini’s fifth straight win over the Golden Gophers of Minnesota. Four Illini players scored in double figures in the victory. The win improves the Illini season record to 13-5 and 4-3 in Big Ten Conference play.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction