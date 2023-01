Make it two straight Big Ten wins for Illinois. They won at Nebraska 76-50 on Tuesday night. Five Illini players scored in double figures, led by Terrence Shannon Jr’s 25 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. After starting the Big Ten season 0-3, Illinois has now won two straight. Their overall record improves to 11-5 after the victory over the Huskers.

