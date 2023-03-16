The Fighting Illini’s men’s basketball season ended on Thursday at the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, a 73-63 loss to Arkansas. The game was played in Des Moines, Iowa and it was the Razorbacks getting off to the quick start building a double digit lead in the first half. Illinois closed the deficit to just five i the second half when R.J. Melendez stole a pass and slammed home a basket making it 62-57. That was as close as the Illini would get. Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois in scoring with 20 points. Ricky Council led Arkansas in scoring with 18 points. The Illini season ends with a 20-13 record. Arkansas moves on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they will play top seed Kansas on Saturday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction