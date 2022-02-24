Illinois comeback falls short, lose to Ohio State 86-83

Ohio State’s Kyle Young (25) vies for a rebound against Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

The Fighting Illini’s big comeback in the second half came up short and they lost at home to Ohio State 86-83 on Thursday night in Champaign, IL. Illinois led 21-8 in the first half thanks to the hot three point shooting of Alfonso Plummer. Ohio State blitzed the Illini with a 22-2 run in the second half and built as much as a 16 point lead at 74-58. The Illini responded with a 25-10 run to cut the deficit to 84-83 late in the contest after a Trent Frazier three pointer.

Ohio State was led by Malaki Branham and his game high 31 points. E.J. Liddell, the Belleville native, chipped in 21 points for the the Buckeyes.

Illinois was led by Plummer and his 26 points which included eight three pointers. The loss drops Illinois record to 19-8 overall and 12-5 in the Big Ten Conference.