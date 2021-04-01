Illinois guard Adam Miller to transfer

Illinois guard Adam Miller plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ST. LOUIS—Adam Miller, who started every game in 2020-2021 as a freshman for the Illinois Fighting Illini, has decided to transfer. He shared the news on Instagram.

Miller, a four star shooting guard from Peoria, averaged 8 points in more than 25 minutes a game for Brad Underwood’s squad. With the expected losses of Ayo Dosunmo, Trent Frazier and potentially Kofi Cockburn in the offseason, Miller was seen as a key returning figure in the Illini backcourt, along with Andre Curbelo.

The number of players entering the transfer portal has exploded this offseason, thanks to the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the expectation that the NCAA will also allow student-athletes the chance to transfer once without sitting out a year.

Miller would have four years of eligibility remaining and would figure to be a sought-after player on the transfer market. He had offers out of high school from more than a dozen schools around the country, including Missouri and Illinois’ Big Ten rivals Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin, according to Rivals.