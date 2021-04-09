Illinois guard Trent Frazier pursuing pro career

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois’ Trent Frazier (1) reacts during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Illinois won 75-71 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ST. LOUIS–Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier took to social media Friday afternoon to confirm that his days in Champaign are over.

Frazier could have returned to Champaign for an additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. His decision to hire an agent and pursue a pro career follows announcements by teammates Ayo Dosunmo and Giorgi Bezhanishvili earlier this week.

Center Kofi Cockburn has not made any announcements regarding his status for next season.

The Illini lost freshman guard Adam Miller to the transfer portal shortly after the season ended with a second round loss to Loyola-Chicago in the NCAA tournament.

Players who declare for the draft but don’t hire an agent can return to school if the remove their names from consideration by 4pm CST on July 19.

The deadline to declare for the draft is Sunday May 30 at 10:50 CST

