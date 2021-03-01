Illinois high school girl’s basketball player reaches 1,000 career points despite season-ending injury

DIXON, Ill. – A senior basketball player at an Illinois high school was able to score her 1,000th career points Wednesday even though she had a season-ending injury.
Stillman Valley senior Georgia Ballard was just six points shy of 1,000 points going into the game Wednesday against Dixon High School. Ballard’s opponents showed a tremendous amount of sportsmanship and allowed the game to start with a Dixon player inbounding the ball to Ballard on the block to make a layup.
They did this three times, allowing Ballard to reach the tremendous feat of 1,000 career points.