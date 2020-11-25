Illinois sets record in season-opening win against North Carolina A&T

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina A&T, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 28 points, freshman Adam Miller also scored 28 and No. 8 Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 122-60 in the season opener for both teams. Kofi Cockburn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double in 32 games. Dosunmu had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. Miller shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as Illinois fell five points short of its record scoring total. Former Missouri guard Blake Harris scored 12 points to lead the Aggies.

The Fighting Illini will be back at the State Farm Center Thursday to continue their MTE. They play Chicago State at 11 a.m.

