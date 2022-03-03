Illinois State & Valparaiso win opening round games at Arch Madness

“Arch Madness” has begun at Enterprise Center with Illinois State and Valparaiso earning opening round wins at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Illinois State started the tournament with a 58-53 victory over Indiana State. Valparaiso won the nightcap with an 81-59 triumph over Evansville.

That sets up the quarterfinal round on Friday at Enterprise Center.

12:00 PM – (8) Illinois State vs (1) Northern Iowa

2:30 PM – (5) Bradley vs (4) Loyola

6:00 PM – (7) Valparaiso vs (2) Missouri State

8:30 PM – (6) SIU Carbondale vs (3) Drake

