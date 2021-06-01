‘I’m a Hall of Famer’: Dashcam footage of Tony La Russa’s DUI arrest obtained

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — WGN News has obtained dashcam footage showing White Sox manager Tony La Russa’s DUI arrest last year.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 24, 2020, in the Phoenix area and was filed on Oct. 28, the day before the White Sox hired the 76-year-old to replace Rick Renteria.

In the video, La Russa apparently tells the officer that he hit an object on the road that blew out his tire. The officers then asked if he had any drinks that night. He replied, “no.”

La Russa takes a sobriety test and informs officers he recently “had his hip replaced.” Upon being taken back to the squad car, La Russa informs that he is “legitimate.”

“I’m with the Angels, I’m a Hall of Famer,” he said.

La Russa faced two DUI counts before pleading guilty to reckless driving in December. He was sentenced to one day of home detention, fined nearly $1,400 and is required to complete 20 hours of community service.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said he knew of La Russa’s arrest before he was hired.

The 76-year-old had been arrested for a DUI before. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in Florida.

La Russa has led his club to a 33-21 record, due for second-best in the American League. Despite the success, he has drawn ire from those around the baseball world for how he handled Yermin Mercedes hitting a home run during a 3-0 count in a blow out.

At Guaranteed Rate Field, a local family was upset recently after the White Sox’s decision to change the name of “Loretta’s Lounge” to “La Russa’s Lounge.” The lounge honored Loretta Michele, who worked in concessions for the club for 66 years.

WGN News filed the Freedom of Information Act request the day news of La Russa’s arrest broke. We have reached out to the White Sox for comment and have not heard back at this time.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood has more from the video coming up at 5:30 p.m. on WGN News.