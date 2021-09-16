‘I’m not dwelling on those losses’: Lamar Jackson ready to face Mahomes despite being winless against Kansas City

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hug following the Chiefs win at M&T Bank Stadium on September 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a nail-biting overtime loss on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football and now, they head back home to host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have met three times in their short careers.

Comparison in Matchups Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes Record 0-3 3-0 Completions/Attempts (%) 50/95 (52.6%) 93/132 (70.45%) Passing Yards 511 1,136 Passing Touchdowns 3 9 Rushing Yards 193 32 Rushing Touchdowns 1 1 Interceptions 0 1

Mahomes has never lost to Lamar’s Ravens and boasts a 70.45% completion percentage and 9 touchdowns against Baltimore.

“It’s not about me and Mahomes. Not to me,” Jackson said. “Probably to everyone else, but it’s the Ravens vs the Kansas City Chiefs. They did beat us three times, but that’s in the past.”

Jackson is 30-8 in the regular season as a starter in the NFL and after the most recent lost to Kansas City, he said the Chiefs are the Ravens’ Kryptonite

In the 2020 edition of the matchup, Kansas City held Jackson to 97 passing yards and sacked him 4 times.

“We got a better opportunity this time to come around and take the advantage and win in our home stadium,” Jackson said. “But I’m not dwelling on those losses we comin Sunday night and we gonna play.”

Mahomes said he is fond of Jackson’s growth as a quarterback, and despite being undefeated against him, he and the Chiefs know he is a threat.

“You can tell he has a better understanding of the offense, just like I have. When you first get out there, me in my first year and him in his first year, you have to rely on your play making capability,” Mahomes said. “But, as you kind of continue to learn and evolve as a passer and you learn different things in this league and you see different defenses, you understand little tricks of the trade you can do to go out there and have success. You can see that with him and obviously when it comes down to it, he can make plays happen pretty much every game.”

A loss for Jackson would mean the Ravens would start 0-2 for the first time since 2015. A win means the Chiefs start the season 1-1 for the first time since 2016, and the first time with Mahomes under center.

The highly anticipated week 2 matchup will kickoff Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. Central Time from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.