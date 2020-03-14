1  of  2
Imo’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 13, 2020

This is the Imo’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 13, 2020.

Segment 1 featured highlights of the Missouri Class 3 Girls semi-final game between Whitfield and Strafford.

Imo’s Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan talked about the wild week with the coronavirus canceling the Illinois state basketball championships. They previewed tomorrow’s Missouri Class 4 and Class 5 boys quarterfinal games, featuring several St. Louis area schools.

In Segment 2 of the Imo's/Fox 2 Prep Show, Charlie and Jim previewing the Missouri girls Class 4 and Class 5 quarterfinal games that will take place, including an all local matchup between Incarnate Word and Ladue.

