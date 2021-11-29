Incarnate Word alum now WNBA star Napheesa Collier expecting first child

Napheesa Collier grabs a rebound during practice for the U.S women’s basketball team in preparation for the Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Incarnate Word Academy alum turned WNBA Lynx star Napheesa Collier announced Sunday she is expecting a baby girl.

The 25-year-old Olympian’s first child is due in May 2022.

The announcement was made with family and friends at a gender reveal party attended by People magazine.

The baby’s father is Collier’s fiancé NBA/WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell. The two became engaged in October 2019.

“I am very excited to start a family with my fiancé, Alex,” Collier said in a news release sent out by the Lynx. “Having a child is truly a beautiful journey and I am grateful to have the support of our families, friends and the Lynx as I begin this special chapter of motherhood.”

Collier and Bazzell met during her senior year of high school and started dating during her junior year at the University of Connecticut.

“What’s the saying, God laughs when people make plans?” Collier said. “Yeah, it was just obviously a surprise, but it’s such a blessing. And now, it forces you to take a step back and see what’s really important in your life.”