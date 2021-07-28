Indian hit Four Homers, pound Cardinals 7-2

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes watches his solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland put their power shoes on and blasted the Cardinals 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon in Ohio.

Franmil Reyes smacked two of four homers hit by the Indians. The first long ball traveled 448 feet in the second inning, bouncing out of the ball park in Cleveland. That shot tied the game at 1-1. Cardinals starting pitcher K.K. Kim allowed three homers in third inning. Cesar Hernandez, Jose Ramirez and Reyes again, all took Kim deep. Ramirez and Reyes hit back to back homers. Kim’s day was done after just two and two-thirds innings pitched.

The Cardinals runs were scored in the first inning, thanks to a Yadier Molina single scoring Dylan Carlson. Their other run came in the top of the third when Carlson hit his 11th home run of the season.

The loss drops the Cardinals season record back to the .500 mark at 51-51.

The Cardinals begin a nine game homestand on Friday night when the Minnesota Twins visit Busch Stadium.