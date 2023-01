The Illinois men’s basketball team’s four game winning streak is over. Indiana came in to Champaign on Thursday night and dominated with an 80-65 victory. Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 35 points. Illinois got a 26 point effort from Terrence Shannon, Jr. The Hooisers raced out to an early 31-14 lead and never looked back. The setback leaves Illinois with an overall record of 13-6 and 4-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction