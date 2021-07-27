IndyCar drivers get test laps in at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, Ill. – IndyCar racing returns to the St. Louis region in just a few weeks. On Tuesday, elite drivers on the IndyCar circuit take to the track for a few test runs around the oval at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The only trouble on the day was the heat. Drivers opted for some cloud cover or waited for the sun to go down before getting their laps in, just weeks ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 12.
It’ll be the debut of former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, and feature four cars from Andretti Autosport, two cars from A.J. Foyt Racing, two from Dale Coyne and Ed Carpenter, and one vehicle from Team Penske.
“There is so much cardio work that goes in to make sure your body can operate that car for 300 or 400 miles,” said Curtis Francois, owner of World Wide Technology Raceway. “So, it’s something where guys are training. So, think about the cardio but also the neck. They’ve got to have a strong neck because they’re pulling back and to the left.”