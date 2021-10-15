Infant son of late Saint Louis basketball coach visits Chaifetz Arena for first time

ST. LOUIS–The SLU Billikens hosted an open practice for the public Friday night at Chaifetz Arena ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 men’s college basketball season, and one of the youngest people in attendance may be the most inspirational member of the SLU fanbase this coming season.
Penn Stuen is the son of Ford Stuen, Head Coach Travis Ford’s nephew and former assistant coach, who passed away at the age of 29 in May. Stuen’s widow, Courtney, gave birth to Penn in August. The couple also has a daughter, Lucy.