ST. LOUIS, Mo- Two hours after the team announced that veteran forward Alexander Steen had retired due to degenerative back issues, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong spoke to reporters on Zoom Thursday morning.

"You don't play as long as Alexander did just by showing up," Armstrong said, noting that Steen did not play "a sexy game, but a winning game." He praised Steen's physical sacrifices as well as the willingness to handle a reduced role on the ice in 2019, as the team added pieces that would ultimately lead to winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup.