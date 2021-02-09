Invitations accepted to 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Invitations to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur have been accepted by 85 of the world’s top women amateur players.

The tournament takes place the week before the 85th Masters Golf Tournament, with the first two rounds taking place on Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1 at Champions Retreat Golf Club. On April 2, the players will attend a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, followed by the final round on April 3.

“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome
these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of live final-round coverage starting at Noon. Golf Channel will deliver on-site highlights, live reports and news coverage throughout the event.

Tickets to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are sold out. No tickets will be available at the gates. For more information, please visit ANWAgolf.com and follow the event’s official social media channels across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2021 AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR FIELD

As of February 9, 2021

  • Alyaa Abdulghany, Johor Bahru, Malaysia (9)
  • Ty Akabane, Honolulu, Hawaii (8)
  • Hanna Alberto, Kingwood, Texas (8)
  • Ho-Yu An, Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei (9)
  • Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif. (11)
  • Addie Baggarly, Jonesborough, Tenn. (8)
  • Jaravee Boonchant, Bangkok, Thailand (9)
  • Zoe Campos, West Hills, Calif. (11)
  • Abbey Carlson, Lake Mary, Fla. (8)
  • Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas (11)
  • Allisen Corpuz, Honolulu, Hawaii (8)
  • Caterina Don, Turin, Italy (9)
  • Sadie Englemann, Austin, Texas (8)
  • Isabella Fierro, Merida, Mexico (11)
  • Karen Fredgaard, Asserbo, Denmark (11)
  • Annabell Fuller, London, England (11)
  • Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (8)
  • Sofia Garcia, Asuncion, Paraguay (11)
  • Amelia Garvey, Christchurch, New Zealand (9)
  • Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (8)
  • Linn Grant, Viken, Sweden (9)
  • Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (8)
  • Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (8)
  • Paris Hilinski, Los Angeles, Calif. (11)
  • Isabella Holpfer, Vienna, Austria (11)
  • Yu-Chiang Hou, Taipei, Chinese Taipei (9)
  • Yu-Sang Hou, Taipei, Chinese Taipei (9)
  • Lily May Humphreys, Chelmsford, England (9)
  • Julia Johnson, St. Gabriel, La. (8)
  • Tsubasa Kajitani, Okayama, Japan (9)
  • Gurleen Kaur, Houston, Texas (8)
  • Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (8)
  • Gina Kim, Albuquerque, N.M. (8)
  • Grace Kim, Sydney, Australia (11)
  • Paula Kirner, Lorsch, Germany (11)
  • Aline Krauter, Stuttgart, Germany (2)
  • Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (8)
  • Agathe Laisne, Paris, France (9)
  • Ingrid Lindblad, Halmstad, Sweden (9)
  • Siyun Liu, Shanghai, China (9)
  • Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Madrid, Spain (9)
  • Clarisse Louis, Brussels, Belgium (11)
  • Candice Mahe, Gourin, France (11)
  • Lucie Malchirand, Carnoux, France (9)
  • Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (8)
  • Julie McCarthy, Dublin, Ireland (11)
  • Olivia Mehaffey, Banbridge, Northern Ireland (9)
  • Alexa Melton, Covina, Calif. (11)
  • Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (8)
  • Kaitlin Milligan, Norman, Okla. (11)
  • Michaela Morard, Hunstville, Ala. (8)
  • Benedetta Moresco, Vicenza, Italy (9)
  • Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (8)
  • Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego, Calif. (8)
  • Alessia Nobilio, Milan, Italy (9)
  • Tristyn Nowlin, Richmond, Ky. (11)
  • Emilie Paltrinieri, Milan, Italy (9)
  • Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (8)
  • Pimnipa Panthong, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand (9)
  • Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (8)
  • Ana Peláez Triviño, Malaga, Spain (9)
  • Kiira Riihijarvi, Oulu, Finland (9)
  • Brooke Riley, Manteca, Calif. (11)
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Carqueiranne, France
  • (9)
  • Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (8)
  • Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (8)
  • Paula Schulz-Hanssen, St. Leon-Rot, Germany (9)
  • Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (8)
  • Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (11)
  • Ellie Slama, Salem, Ore. (8)
  • Katherine Smith, Detroit Lakes, Minn. (8)
  • Emma Spitz, Vienna, Austria (9)
  • Maja Stark, Skivarp, Sweden (9)
  • Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (8)
  • Kaleigh Telfer, Johannesburg, South Africa (11)
  • Brigitte Thibault, Montreal, Canada (11)
  • Emily Toy, Carlyon Bay, England (11)
  • Nanako Ueno, Hirakata, Japan (9)
  • Beatrice Wallin, Gothenburg, Sweden (9)
  • Isobel Wardle, Alderley Edge, England (11)
  • Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (8)
  • Lei Ye, Shanghai, China (5)
  • Anna Zanusso, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy (11)
  • Agustina Zeballos, Buenos Aires, Argentina (11)
  • Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (1)

